Local nonprofits hit by inflation and more people seeking help

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizations that help the Tucson community are being hit hard by inflation.

Many are seeing a decrease in donations, but a big increase in people seeking help.

Interfaith Community Services is seeing close to 100 families come by their food bank each morning, about a 20% increase compared to last year. Volunteers say it’s getting harder to keep up with the increase in families and prices.

“We’ve seen a lot of new people come through our lines at the food bank over the last number of months. We’ve increased dramatically over the last two months especially,” said Tim Kromer, director of outreach and partnerships at Interfaith Community Services.

Inflation has made it even harder for people who are struggling to make ends meet. Food price increases are stretching their budget.

“We are always in need of extra food here because we are seeing more people and because of the higher food prices, we are also seeing that it’s hard for us to purchase as much food as we have been able to in the past. So those donations are critical at this time,” he said.

The nonprofit also has logged a large increase in calls for eviction prevention services as residents see their rent increase along with the price of necessities.

At non-profit “More than a Bed,” they’ve also had an increase in families seeking their help. Executive director, Grace Stocksdale says they saw about 35 new families in the last month.

80% of their inventory is from donations, but they’ve had to limit some items that families can take.

“We only limit those items that we have very little of and that’s certain sizes of clothing, shoes, we haven’t been able to buy any decent priced shoes lately” Stockdale saod.

At More than a Bed, it’s Grace’s mission to give every child who needs a bed a brand new one, but those prices have gone up significantly.

“The prices that we buy items for like twin beds, bunk beds, toddler beds, and mattresses, all those things have gone up anywhere between $20-$30. So, you take that times a couple hundred, and that mounts up,” she explains.

Both of these nonprofits are in need of donations. More Than a Bed needs more socks, underwear, and diapers. At Interfaith Community Services , they’re looking for more family friendly foods.

