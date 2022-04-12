Pedestrian killed on I-17 near Sunset Point jumped off moving bus

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The pedestrian who was hit by several cars and killed on Interstate 17 Tuesday morning had jumped off a Greyhound bus -- while it was moving -- the Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS spokesman Bart Graves, the man was on a southbound Greyhound and “acting irrationally.” Details about what he was not doing were not immediately available, but Graves said the man opened the emergency hatch on one of the windows and jumped out of it, landing on the roadway near Sunset Point. Several vehicles hit him. He died at the scene.

Drone video from the scene showed the bus on the side of the roadway.

It happened at about 5:30 a.m. The southbound lanes were closed until shortly after noon. Throughout the morning, all traffic was exiting and re-entering the freeway using the Sunset Point Rest Area.

Southbound traffic was using the Sunset Point Rest Area to get off the freeway, get around the scene, and then get back on I-17. (Arizona's Family)

For the latest traffic conditions, click here .

CLOSED: I-17 SB closed at milepost 252 near Sunset Point. This is due to a collision. There is no estimated reopening time. All traffic is exiting and re-entering the freeway using the Sunset Point Rest Area. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/RpkmrJzWSx — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.