Redistricting means some changes for Pima County voters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There are some changes ahead for the political map in Pima County following the redistricting maps being finalized by the redistricting committee.

The biggest changes will come to Marana and Sahuarita which are now split up among districts.

Marana, which is split between two supervisors districts, 3 and 1, will likely be moved into one district at the town’s request.

It will likely mean it will move West into District 3 and will be represented by Pima County Board Chair Sharon Bronson.

Sahuarita, which is now split into three districts, will also be moved into one district, again at the request of the town, potentially District 5 although that is yet to be determined.

“They’d like to be more together in a district so that they can influence that district as a community,” said Steve Lynn, the chair of the redistricting committee. “And we certainly understand that.”

The goal of the committee is to have all five districts fairly equal in population which proves difficult since the Northwest, Marana, and the Southeast, Sahuarita, are the fastest growing areas in the county. Those areas will likely start with a slightly smaller population base.

“What we trying to do is build in a small cushion so that the impact of that growth is somewhat less over ten years, than if we started with a dead even population everywhere,” Lynn said.

The other goal of the committee is to preserve minority voting rights as required by the Voting Rights Act.

“They need to be significant enough of the population in that district to have an impact on the outcome of the election,” Lynn said. “It doesn’t mean that they’ll only elect minority representation.”

He pointed out District 2 which has a majority minority but elected Democrat Matt Heinz.

What the committee is not trying to do is make the districts equal when it comes to political affiliation or to give one an advantage over another.

“It may be that we have slightly altered the voting demographics like slightly R and slightly D, but quite honestly, that hasn’t been a focus of what we’re trying to do,” Lynn said.

The committee is scheduled to have what it hopes to be its final meeting on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

