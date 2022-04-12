Advertise
Rincon Valley Fire District warns public to be fire aware at home and on the road

By Carsyn Currier
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:12 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As fire crews deal with numerous wildfires in southern Arizona, Rincon Valley Fire District is reminding you to be fire aware.

So far this year, Rincon Valley Fire has responded to 10 brush fires.

William Barber, RVFD firefighter and paramedic, said the public can be the difference in a good or bad fire season by following a few steps.

“As the season progresses, the fires will become more frequent and more intense, so it’s very important to focus on prevention,” Barber said.

Barber said prevention not only includes trimming trees and getting rid of dry vegetation on your property but also being aware while driving on the roads.

“If you’re pulling a trailer, please ensure your chains are not dragging,” Barber said. “Make sure you dispose of all burning materials, such as cigarettes, appropriately. Don’t just throw it out the window.”

Crews advise not to drive or park in tall grass. Barber said the heat from under your car can set grass on fire, so if you’re having car trouble pull over in a safe spot.

He said you can do your part by calling 911 as soon as possible if you see a fire burning.

“We always recommend people be in a safe location, away from the fire. Please call 911,” Barber said. “Give a good description of what they are seeing so we can send the most appropriate resources and the right amount.”

RVFD said the key is not only preventing fires from sparking but being prepared in case they do.

Register with your county emergency notification system. Build an emergency kit and make a family evacuation plan.

Because southern Arizona saw so much rain last monsoon, Barber said this fire season could be worse because there’s just so much dry grass and fire fuel out there.

“These fires are a part of nature and we will deal with it for the rest of time,” Barber said. “So prevention is very important, but preparedness is also important.”

