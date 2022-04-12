Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game

By Melissa Payne and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:54 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – An umpire in Mississippi is recovering after being punched in the face following a softball game for 12-year-old children.

According to WLBT, Kristie Moore was filling in for an umpire who got sick. She has been calling games for 10 years.

During the game, the coach asked one of the athlete’s mothers to leave the game for excessive cursing. Instead of going home, the woman is accused of waiting to confront Moore after the game, punching her and then running away.

The mother, Kiara Thomas, was arrested and charged with simple assault.

Moore said some parents are out of control and make it harder and harder for umpires to do their jobs.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “The verbal abuse. And even now, the physical abuse now, at this point, and enough is enough.”

Moore, who finds umpires for tournaments in Mississippi, said it is difficult to find people willing to officiate the games.

“No one wants to listen to the verbal abuse and run the risk of what happened to me happening to them,” Moore explained.

Moore said most umpires do the job because they love the game and the kids, not for the money as they get paid $40 a game at most.

A bill was introduced in the legislature earlier this year that would make assaulting a referee or umpire a felony as aggravated assault. That bill, however, died on the calendar.

Moore said she hopes that, after this, lawmakers will take a second look.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portillo’s to open restaurant in Tucson by end of year
Pima County abandons proposed massive project along Interstate 10
Pima County abandons proposed massive project along Interstate 10
Tucson police are searching for two robbery suspects.
Authorities trying to identify suspects in Tucson robbery
George Fuentes and Arturo Hernandez are facing charges of first-degree murder in connection...
UPDATE: Charges against 2 teens changed after victim of south-side shooting dies
Police Lights
Woman from Mexico dies after getting caught on border fence

Latest News

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Presidents from countries on Russia’s doorstep visit Ukraine
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty...
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching
A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April...
23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Kentucky lawmakers override governor’s veto of abortion ban