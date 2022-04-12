Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
UPDATE: Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect who was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Tucson on April 3 died at the hospital, police said Tuesday, April 12, in a news release.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Joshua Seth King.

The Tucson Police Department said it started as an armed robbery at the Best Buy near Broadway Boulevard and Wilmot Road. Store security reported that they attempted to stop a man suspected of shoplifting and he removed a handgun from his waistband and held it at his side as he left with the stolen items.

The suspect was located near Broadway and Prudence Road less than an hour later after a bus driver reported seeing him near Broadway and Kolb Road.

Police say officers told King to drop his handgun, which he was pointing indiscriminately. He did not drop his weapon and the officer shot at him. A TPD sergeant also shot at King, who then ran between two businesses before returning and firing at the officer and sergeant.

King also fired at a bystander as he fled behind a business, police said. A third officer confronted King and they exchanged gunfire, during which King was struck.

No other people were hurt in the incident.

The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Sgt. Armando Olivas, a 19-year TPD veteran, Officer Richard Valentine, a 1-year TPD veteran and Officer Antonio Apodaca, an 8-year TPD veteran.

GRAPHIC CONTENT

A KOLD viewer shared the following video of a man shooting at TPD officers. The TPD did not confirm if the shooter in the video is the suspect from Sunday’s incident.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team and Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

Anyone with any information on the robbery or shooting are asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

