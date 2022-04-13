Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

California woman admits she faked her own kidnapping in 2016

Sherri Papini, now 39, said in a statement in part, 'I am deeply ashamed of myself for my...
Sherri Papini, now 39, said in a statement in part, 'I am deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so sorry for the pain I’ve caused.'(KCRA/Shasta County Sheriff's Office/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By KCRA staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:29 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - The northern California woman accused of faking her own kidnapping in 2016 has signed a plea deal and will confess she made everything up.

Sherri Papini, now 39, said in a statement in part, “I am deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so sorry for the pain I’ve caused.”

Her attorney, William Portanova, confirmed that she signed a plea agreement Tuesday.

Papini’s husband reported her missing in November 2016 after she had gone out for a jog near her home. Three weeks later, on Thanksgiving, she was found alone on an interstate 140 miles from home.

Sherri Papini's husband reported her missing in November 2016 after she had gone out for a jog...
Sherri Papini's husband reported her missing in November 2016 after she had gone out for a jog near her home.(KCRA/Shasta County Sheriff's Office/CNN via CNN Newsource)

She said she was kidnapped by two women who held her captive, chained in a closet. Her elaborate story included details about her supposed assailants wearing masks, holding her at gunpoint and branding her with a heated tool.

Federal prosecutors said Papini injured herself to back up her false statements.

The Justice Department said Papini had actually stayed with an ex-boyfriend in southern California for the three weeks she was reportedly missing.

Federal prosecutors said Papini received more than $30,000 in fraudulent victim assistance money based on the hoax. She is also facing charges of mail fraud and making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Cowan is still on the loose.
Manhunt underway for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station
Officers say the initial standoff began around 2 a.m. near 59th and Olive avenues.
Shootout involving police leaves suspect dead, K-9 handler hurt in Glendale
Pima County abandons proposed massive project along Interstate 10
Pima County abandons proposed massive project along Interstate 10
Michael Patrick Turland, of Golden Valley, is accused of stuffing dozens of dead animals in a...
Sheriff: 183 dead animals found inside Mohave County man’s freezer
Woman warns community about man posing as police officer
Woman warns community about man posing as police officer

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
As Russia loses key ship, Zelenskyy praises nation’s resolve
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas moves to ease border gridlock over ‘sense of urgency’
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
2 dead, more than 200 homes charred in New Mexico wildfire
A man and woman were detained and accused of smuggling migrants after a traffic stop in McNeal.
Two accused of smuggling migrants in McNeal
Family of Patrick Lyoya speaks out after he was shot and killed by a police officer in Grand...
GRAPHIC: Family of Patrick Lyoya speaks out following officer-involved shooting