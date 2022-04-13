Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

First ever Pets of Pima Parade coming to Fourth Avenue

(Pima Animal Care Center)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center and Tucson Subaru are teaming up to host the first Pets of Pima Parade.

The inaugural event is happening Saturday, April 23, and is open to pets of any species. To register, click here.

  • Canines and their people will walk in the Raising Cane’s Procesión de los Perros.
  • Felines and their humans are welcome to walk or ride in the TEP Cat Convoy.
  • All other pet types including, pigs, goats, reptiles, birds and pocket pets will be featured in the Casino Del Sol Pet Pride portion of the parade.

KOLD News 13′s Erin Christiansen has been named the Grand Marshall of the parade and will be leading pets and people down Tucson’s historic 4th Avenue. Bands, classic cars and other entertainment will also be at the parade.

For more information about the parade and parking, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portillo’s to open restaurant in Tucson by end of year
Pima County abandons proposed massive project along Interstate 10
Pima County abandons proposed massive project along Interstate 10
Tucson police are searching for two robbery suspects.
Authorities trying to identify suspects in Tucson robbery
George Fuentes and Arturo Hernandez are facing charges of first-degree murder in connection...
UPDATE: Charges against 2 teens changed after victim of south-side shooting dies
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
For the first time ever, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus was detected in rabbits in the PACC...
Deadly rabbit disease hitting southern Arizona
Arizona Humane Society receives $1.27 million from Gov. Ducey’s office
Marana Pig sanctuary at capacity with pigs.
Southern Arizona pig sanctuary at capacity with more than 650 pigs