First ever Pets of Pima Parade coming to Fourth Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center and Tucson Subaru are teaming up to host the first Pets of Pima Parade.

The inaugural event is happening Saturday, April 23, and is open to pets of any species. To register, click here .

Canines and their people will walk in the Raising Cane’s Procesión de los Perros.

Felines and their humans are welcome to walk or ride in the TEP Cat Convoy.

All other pet types including, pigs, goats, reptiles, birds and pocket pets will be featured in the Casino Del Sol Pet Pride portion of the parade.

KOLD News 13′s Erin Christiansen has been named the Grand Marshall of the parade and will be leading pets and people down Tucson’s historic 4th Avenue. Bands, classic cars and other entertainment will also be at the parade.

For more information about the parade and parking, click here .

