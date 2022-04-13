Advertise
Northwest Fire District offers babysitting course for students

By Carsyn Currier
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:14 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District is offering a new tool for both babysitters and parents to keep kids safe. Students will be able to take a two-day course, teaching babysitters what to do in case of an emergency.

Fire Life Safety educator Amy Allen said one goal is to give some peace of mind to parents knowing the person watching their kids has training.

“As a parent, there’s that sense of security when you’re hiring someone to come watch your kids, to know that they were willing to take the time to take a two-day course to learn those basic skills,” Allen said. “It allows me to feel safer and parents within our community to feel safer leaving their kids with a babysitter.”

Allen said a lot of babysitters call 911 when they don’t know what to do, and this course is working to prevent those calls from having to happen.

The course will be taught by mothers. Students will learn how to diaper and feed a baby, how to handle bedtime and disciplinary issues, kitchen, life and fire safety plus life-saving tools like CPR and basic first aid.

“We’ve worked really hard to ensure we are integrating the latest technology and information when it comes to teaching these courses for our kids,” Allen said. “Times are changing so we want to make sure we are providing up-to-date and accurate information.”

Students will get a certificate upon completion of the classes.

These courses are targeting people - middle to high school kids - that often babysit, so you need to be 12 to 15 to apply.

Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts are hosting these classes for $45 a person.

Registration is open now for students to apply.

