Pima County authorities looking for sexual assault suspect

Authorities said this man is a suspect in a sexual assault that happened March 10 near...
Authorities said this man is a suspect in a sexual assault that happened March 10 near Oldfather and Massingale in the Tucson area on March 10. If you know him, please call 88-CRIME.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:14 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a sexual assault last month.

Authorities said a woman was walking her dog near Oldfather Road and Massingale Road around 5:30 p.m. on March 10 when a man approached her.

The man allegedly made crude comments before touching her inappropriately. The woman then confronted him and took pictures of him before he ran away.

Deputies described the man as

  • A white man in his late 30s
  • Having a heavy build, standing about six feet tall with blond or light brown hair
  • Wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt with a multi-color design on the front and white lettering on the sleeve
  • Having a tattoo on the inside of his right forearm with a flower as part of its design
  • Having a piercing in his left ear

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, via text, phone call or online at 88CRIME.org.

