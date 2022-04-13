Pima County authorities looking for sexual assault suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a sexual assault last month.

Authorities said a woman was walking her dog near Oldfather Road and Massingale Road around 5:30 p.m. on March 10 when a man approached her.

The man allegedly made crude comments before touching her inappropriately. The woman then confronted him and took pictures of him before he ran away.

Deputies described the man as

A white man in his late 30s

Having a heavy build, standing about six feet tall with blond or light brown hair

Wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt with a multi-color design on the front and white lettering on the sleeve

Having a tattoo on the inside of his right forearm with a flower as part of its design

Having a piercing in his left ear

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, via text, phone call or online at 88CRIME.org.

