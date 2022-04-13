Pima County Sheriff, Chief Deputy Are Not Certified Peace Officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - He reportedly carries a gun and a badge, but despite that, the Pima County sheriff’s second-in-command is not a certified peace officer. As it turns out, neither is the sheriff.

The Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST) is investigating why Deputy Chief Richard Kastigar has not been recertified since taking office at the beginning of 2021. His certification lapsed back in 2019, a couple years after he retired.



During a recent meeting, AZPOST Executive Director Matt Giordano called it “a very unusual situation that has not been encountered before.”

A summary of the meeting states:

“In January of 2021, when Sheriff Nanos was elected sheriff of Pima County, he appointed Richard Kastigar as his chief deputy. Several months into the year, AZPOST realized that Mr. Kastigar had not submitted paperwork to become recertified. He was a prior peace officer and his certification lapsed in 2019. Executive Director Giordano reached out to Sheriff Nanos to ask how AZPOST could assist in getting Mr. Kastigar recertified. To date, nothing has happened, Mr. Kastigar is still not certified and is acting as a chief deputy for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. There have been multiple conversations with Mr. Kastigar and the sheriff, and Deputy Director Ben Henry has had several conversations with Mr. Kastigar, as well. It has come to the point that the Board needs to be aware of what is going on in Pima County.”

“For them to say, ‘Oh this is shocking, this has never occurred before,’ I find it quite hypocritical,” said Pima County Sheriff Chis Nanos. “How can you say this is the first time this has occurred when you know good and well there are other chief deputies in this state that are not certified?”

KOLD News 13 reached out to Kastigar, but we were referred to the sheriff.

“He applied [for recertification], he injures his hand; literally cuts off half his thumb, I think everyone knows that,” said Nanos. “It’s healed, he was back in the process of continuing to apply, and he was recently told that they aren’t going to consider him. He wants to be certified, he wants to abide by their perceived polices. But when they call here and say, ‘You are being targeted,’ and that, ‘You can’t qualify,’ I have some real issues with that.”

Nanos says politics are at play.

AZPOST brought up concerns during the meeting, though.

“AZPOST receives complaints on a regular basis from concerned citizens and members of different agencies. We have received several complaints stating Mr. Kastigar is wearing a uniform, carrying a gun, driving a vehicle with lights and sirens and he may or may not have taken some enforcement actions, this is concerning to us.”

In response, Nanos says he is only aware of one incident.

“The chief deputy saw somebody driving pretty recklessly and immediately took action,” said Nanos. “He pulled him over, contacted a deputy to handle the situation and left.”

So, does Kastigar have legal authority to carry out the duties of deputy?

Nanos believes so. The powers and duties of the sheriff can be found in Title 11 of the Arizona Revised Statutes. ARS 11-441 states a sheriff can “command the aid of as many inhabitants of the county as the sheriff deems necessary.” Nanos says this allows him to deputize any person in the county, giving them the same authority he has.

“One is preserving the peace, two is arrest, and three is prevent and suppress all riots and insurrections,” he said. “I don’t know that I need my deputies to be certified by AZPOST. I as the sheriff can appoint any member of my county to do the duties of a sheriff’s deputy. That’s by the constitution, which precedes and predates the AZPOST by many, many years. But we want to get along with everybody in the state.”

Nanos says Kastigar has been with the department for more than 40 years, working his way up from a corrections officer to senior leadership.

“I challenge any one of [the ASPOST board members] to find someone more qualified to be chief deputy than Chief Deputy Kastigar.”

Nanos says his certification lapsed two years after he left office in 2016. Since the powers and duties of the sheriff are stated in the constitution, Nanos says recertification isn’t necessary, but he may apply anyways.

The peace officer certification process includes a physical and written test.

Giordano says AZPOST will comment on the case when the investigation wraps up.

