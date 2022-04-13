Student artwork showcased at Tucson Mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local artwork will fill the Tucson Mall for the next couple of weeks as they display work done by Amphitheater Public Schools’ students.

The student art show is open to the public from Wednesday, April 13 to Wednesday, April 27 during regular mall hours.

“At the Amphitheater School District, art education and creative thinking are key components of our core mission,” said Superintendent Todd Jaeger. “We are happy that the tradition of the art show continues, and we are proud of our student artists and the work and talent they pour into their creations.”

A reception will be held at the mall in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance (SAACA) on April 13 from 4 - 5:30 p.m., giving the public a chance to meet the artists.

