Trials postponed for Christopher Clements, man accused of killing Tucson girls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The trials of Christopher Clements, charged in the murders of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez, have been rescheduled for at least the third time.

Clements’ defense attorneys and prosecutors asked for the continuation during a hearing on Monday, April 11. His next court appearance is a status conference, which is set for Tuesday, May 24.

Jury selection for Clements’ murder trial in the death of Maribel Gonzales is slated to begin on July 28. It had been set for April 19. The trial in the death of Isabel Celis is set to begin with jury selections Thursday, Sept. 8. The trial had been scheduled to begin on May 24.

Isabel went missing from her parents’ east-side home in April 2012, while Maribel vanished while walking to a friend’s home in 2014.

Isabel Celis and Maribel Victoria Gonzales were kidnapped and killed in Tucson in 2012 and 2014. On Saturday, Sept. 15, authorities announced the indictment of a man in connection with both cases. ((Source: Family))

Maribel’s body was found days after her disappearance, while Isabel’s skeletal remains were recovered in early 2017, when Clements led federal agents to them.

Authorities said Clements kidnapped both Isabel and Maribel before leaving their bodies in the desert near Trico and West Avra Valley Roads in Pima County.

Before Clements was charged with the murders of both girls, he’d had multiple run-ins with law enforcement agencies across the country.

In 1993, he was accused of molesting a very young child but was never charged.

In 1998, he was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Oregon.

In 2002, he was convicted of identity theft and assault in Washington.

In 2006, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Florida.

In 2007, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Oregon.

In late 2007, he was charged with false reporting in Tucson after allegedly giving a police officer a fake name.

In 2013, he was charged with living too close to a school as a sex offender.

In 2015, he was arrested on charges of pimping and child abuse but the charges were later dismissed.

In 2016 and 2017, he was accused of burglary in Pima and Maricopa counties.

KOLD has released a podcast series about the murders titled “Disappeared in the Desert.”

It’s available on SoundCloud , Apple Podcast and Spotify .

