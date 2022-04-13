Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UArizona’s ‘Biosphere 2′ now home to sustainable startups

“This is just the start.”
KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:24 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona’s Biosphere 2 is now home to the school’s business incubator outpost, where renewable energy and sustainable startups from across the world will come to work and experiment in hopes of finding commercial success.

“Tucson has a lot of great advantages,” said Ryan Lefers, CEO and President of Red Sea Farms.

His company, which focuses on agriculture technology, is based in Saudi Arabia but Lefers has since moved to southern Arizona because of this new program.

“Were best known for our work with salt water,” said Lefers. “We do a lot of breeding or water tolerance in plants in addition we try to leverage salt water for cooling.”

They are also working to find alternative sources for irrigation, like using salt water for plants. He says Biosphere 2, home to 3,000 species of plants and animals, will provide the perfect place to experiment. But there are other reasons Tucson is an attractive option.

“It’s a great place to do business,” said Lefers. “It’s a great place to find talent and a great place to help build our business and great access into Mexico .”

On top of this, Dr. Robbins says the startups will get to work with students which benefits both parties.

“My hope of course is that the bright minds at the UA, the students, will come up with their own ideas bring them here and start their own companies,” said Dr. Robbins

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portillo’s to open restaurant in Tucson by end of year
Police investigate homicide in Tucson desert
A deadly crash on US 93 near Wickenburg involving three vehicles has closed the area in both...
2 dead after fiery multi-vehicle crash on US 93 north of Wickenburg
Tucson police are searching for two robbery suspects.
Authorities trying to identify suspects in Tucson robbery
George Fuentes and Arturo Hernandez are facing charges of first-degree murder in connection...
UPDATE: Charges against 2 teens changed after victim of south-side shooting dies

Latest News

Certification concerns
Pima County Sheriff, Chief Deputy Are Not Certified Peace Officers
Police Lights
Woman from Mexico dies after getting caught on border fence
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Amazon warehouse workers suffered serious injuries at a rate of 6.8 per 100 employees in 2021,...
Amazon warehouse workers suffer serious injuries at twice the rate of others, study finds