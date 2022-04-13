UPDATE: Road reopened serious-injury, multi-car crash in Tucson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of East 29th Street and South Swan Road recently reopened after a multi-car crash took place there on Wednesday, April 13.
Officers said at least two people were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are expected to recover from their injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
