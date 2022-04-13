UPDATE: Road reopened serious-injury, multi-car crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of East 29th Street and South Swan Road recently reopened after a multi-car crash took place there on Wednesday, April 13.

Officers said at least two people were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are expected to recover from their injuries.

