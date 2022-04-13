Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Road reopened serious-injury, multi-car crash in Tucson

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of East 29th Street and South Swan Road recently reopened after a multi-car crash took place there on Wednesday, April 13.

Officers said at least two people were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are expected to recover from their injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Cowan is still on the loose.
Manhunt underway for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station
Officers say the initial standoff began around 2 a.m. near 59th and Olive avenues.
Shootout involving police leaves suspect dead, K-9 handler hurt in Glendale
Pima County abandons proposed massive project along Interstate 10
Pima County abandons proposed massive project along Interstate 10
Michael Patrick Turland, of Golden Valley, is accused of stuffing dozens of dead animals in a...
Sheriff: 183 dead animals found inside Mohave County man’s freezer
Woman warns community about man posing as police officer
Woman warns community about man posing as police officer

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
As Russia loses key ship, Zelenskyy praises nation’s resolve
A man and woman were detained and accused of smuggling migrants after a traffic stop in McNeal.
Two accused of smuggling migrants in McNeal
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Man blaming Trump’s ‘orders’ for riot actions found guilty
Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Charity Valdez.
Authorities searching for missing Cochise County teen
Cochise County among first in country to implement rapid PCR diagnostic for STIs
Cochise County among first in country to implement rapid PCR diagnostic for STIs