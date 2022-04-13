Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Woman from Mexico dies after getting caught on border fence

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:35 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Mexican woman is dead after, authorities say, she tried to scale a border fence and became caught in it.

Cochise County sheriff’s deputies were called around 11 a.m. on Monday April 11 about a woman who had died at the border fence near International Road and Kings Highway near Douglas.

The woman had reportedly climbed to the top of the fence and, when trying to climb down the United States side via a harness, her foot got caught and she was trapped upside down for a “significant amount of time.”

The 32-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities notified the Mexican Consulate of the incident and spoke with Mexican authorities.

An autopsy will be performed on the woman’s body to determine her cause of death and the incident is under investigation by Cochise County deputies.

“These types of incidents are not political, they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy,” Sheriff Mark Dannels was quoted as saying in a news release. “We have to do better in finding solutions to the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons. Regardless of opinions, it is the facts that should direct our progress and we will keep working towards a shared goal of border safety and security.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portillo’s to open restaurant in Tucson by end of year
Police investigate homicide in Tucson desert
A deadly crash on US 93 near Wickenburg involving three vehicles has closed the area in both...
2 dead after fiery multi-vehicle crash on US 93 north of Wickenburg
Tucson police are searching for two robbery suspects.
Authorities trying to identify suspects in Tucson robbery
George Fuentes and Arturo Hernandez are facing charges of first-degree murder in connection...
UPDATE: Charges against 2 teens changed after victim of south-side shooting dies

Latest News

Certification concerns
Pima County Sheriff, Chief Deputy Are Not Certified Peace Officers
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Amazon warehouse workers suffered serious injuries at a rate of 6.8 per 100 employees in 2021,...
Amazon warehouse workers suffer serious injuries at twice the rate of others, study finds
Biosphere 2 new home for startups
UArizona’s ‘Biosphere 2′ now home to sustainable startups