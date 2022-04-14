Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Sheriff: 183 dead animals found inside Mohave County man’s freezer

Michael Patrick Turland, of Golden Valley, is accused of stuffing dozens of dead animals in a freezer.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Peter Valencia and Jason Barry
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says a man faces nearly 100 counts of animal cruelty after deputies found dozens of dead animals stuffed inside his freezer at a Golden Valley home.

According to investigators, a woman name Kali Williams helped crack the case by telling deputies that she lent her snakes to Patrick Turland, 43, for him to breed them. Months later, she couldn’t reach him to get her snakes back. On Sunday, April 3, she called 911 after getting a tip that some animals stuffed inside a freezer at a garage might be hers.

Investigators later learned the property owner had called the woman and told her that Turland and his wife, Brooklyn Beck, had moved out of state. While cleaning the house, the owner said they found a freezer full of dead animals in the garage. Mohave County deputies say there were dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats, and even rabbits -- in total, 183 frozen animals. At that point, deputies tried to call Turland, but he didn’t answer.

Deputies say they were tipped off that Turland was at the house on Wednesday, and that’s where he was arrested. “When I was told he had arrived at the property to pick up his guitar and his freezer full of meat, I couldn’t be happier because I knew deputies were going to reach out and catch him, and he would at least have to answer for what he did,” Williams said.

Mohave County Animal Control officer Sam Craig was on the scene when the frozen animals were found. “They were all intact--every animal intact--some of them were in bags, and all of them were in the freezer. Obviously, by the time we responded out there, they had already started pulling some of them out,” Craig said.

Craig also said there were indications that some animals were frozen alive. “They weren’t in a relaxed position. Most animals when they die, their body relaxes. These were stiff and in unnatural positions,” Craig said.

Investigators say Turland admitted to putting some animals in the freezer while alive. He has been booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman on 94 counts of felony animal cruelty. Deputies say they’re still questioning his wife to see if she was involved. The investigation is ongoing.

