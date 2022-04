TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Explosive Ordinance Disposal Airmen will conduct controlled explosive operations Thursday, April 14.

Today, April 14, 2022, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron will conduct controlled explosive operations from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm. Detonations may be heard in the local community. — Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (@DMAFB) April 14, 2022

According to a tweet by Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, this will happen from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Detonations may be heard in the area.

