Fire damages duplex near Limberlost, Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was displaced after fire damaged one half of a duplex near North Stone Avenue and East Limberlost Drive on Wednesday, April 13.

TFD’s Engine 20 arrived on scene encountering heavy flames from a duplex in the 200 block of E. Calle Arizona. Damage was contained to one unit, displacing one resident. Red Cross is assisting the resident. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation #TFD pic.twitter.com/MGEnpqliqq — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) April 14, 2022

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened in the 200 block of E. Calle Arizona. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the duplex.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire are being investigated.

The Red Cross is assisting the resident of the damaged unit.

