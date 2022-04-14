Fire damages duplex near Limberlost, Stone
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:29 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was displaced after fire damaged one half of a duplex near North Stone Avenue and East Limberlost Drive on Wednesday, April 13.
According to the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened in the 200 block of E. Calle Arizona. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the duplex.
No injuries were reported.
The cause and origin of the fire are being investigated.
The Red Cross is assisting the resident of the damaged unit.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.