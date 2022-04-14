Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures climbing again!

KOLD First Alert Forecast - Thursday AM - April 14
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:49 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Unseasonably cool mornings will continue through Friday. Then a strong warming trend moves in Thursday through next week. 90s will return this weekend and continue through the end of the seven day forecast. Wind will be breezy from time to time. No rain in sight.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with temps in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

