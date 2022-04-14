How to keep mosquitoes out of your yard amid breeding season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Spring showers bring May flowers, but they also bring pesky bugs. It’s something southern Arizonans don’t worry about every day in the desert, but Pima County Health officials say your habits at home could be attracting mosquitoes.

Environmental health technician Marilyn Hendrickson said draining or dumping standing water on your property is the best way to stop mosquitoes from breeding. Hendrickson said it’s important to dump water out of pet bowls and kid toys that are stored outside.

“The best advice is to be proactive, use proactive measures to reduce the mosquito population. For the most part, everyone has a backyard, if you can reduce the standing water in your backyard that’s the best thing,” Hendrickson said. “If you have piles of something, tires, anything that can trap water, you should dump it.”

In order to keep mosquitoes out of your home, keep windows shut and fix broken screens. If you notice you are getting bit, wear long sleeves and pants as well as bug spray with DEET to keep the bugs away.

“It might not seem like it’s working, but it does benefit you,” Hendrickson said.

Mosquitoes can spread diseases such as West Nile virus. Those symptoms include fever, headache and body aches. If you think you’ve been infected, you need to call your doctor. Sometimes West Nile can cause more serious conditions like encephalitis and meningitis.

“Mosquitoes are known to carry heartworm, like for animals. So if you have a dog and they’re outside periodically, you need to get heartworm treatment. Especially when the mosquitos come out because it’s no good,” Hendrickson said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.