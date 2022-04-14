Scottsdale school threats came from UK teen, police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teenage boy from the United Kingdom was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening and “swatting” multiple Scottsdale schools. Swatting is when somebody calls the police to report a fake emergency. Those phony calls often lead to police showing up at a victim’s home with guns drawn.

Scottsdale police say that the boy called on two separate days and said he was going to “shoot up” a specific school or that he was on his way to that school. On Friday, April 8, the initial threats caused schools to go into lockdown while police worked to clear the area. Detectives then began working to figure out the source of the threats. On Monday, more threats were made, similar to those made the previous week. Authorities say six schools and the Scottsdale Unified School District Office were affected by those threats. Police believe several other Valley schools and businesses that received threats are also connected to this case. The Goodyear Police Department confirmed to Arizona’s Family that a threat made to Las Brisas Academy in Goodyear was transferred to Scottsdale Police Department as part of this investigation.

Scottsdale PD detectives were able to get help from Homeland Security Investigations. They learned about multiple swatting calls allegedly made by a teenage boy in Manchester, England. He was arrested Tuesday. UK authorities say he is also accused of obtaining and sharing child pornography. Investigators have not released his age or name. Police say the teen will stay in the UK and go through the court system there. It’s unclear what specific charges he will face.

The arrest comes one week after a controversial pastor and his family in Ahwatukee became swatting victims. In Arizona, false reporting is a misdemeanor, but if you’re caught doing it multiple times, you could face felony charges.

