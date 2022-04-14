Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. (Source: National Police of Ukraine)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:27 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The amazing rescue of a puppy from the rubble in eastern Ukraine was caught on camera.

The rescue took place in the village of Mykhailvka on Wednesday.

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. The dog was miraculously pulled out alive and reunited with its 77-year-old owner.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, the blast nearly killed the man.

Both the owner and the dog were given medical care. The police said, “All is well with them.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman warns community about man posing as police officer
Woman warns community about man posing as police officer
2022 concert lineup announced for AVA Amphitheater
UPDATE: Road reopens after crash in Oro Valley
Nicholas Cowan is still on the loose.
Manhunt continues for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Over 900 civilians dead around Kyiv, Russia vows new attacks
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages
Power Struggle
Highly charged debate: should new TEP transmission lines be above or below ground?
Game action for FC Tucson against the Richmond Kickers in USL League One at City Stadium in...
FC Tucson looks to keep momentum in return to Kino
Sen. Kelly says lifting Title 42 will cause chaos on the border
Sen. Kelly says lifting Title 42 will cause chaos on the border