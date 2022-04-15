2022 concert lineup announced for AVA Amphitheater
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Earth, Wind & Fire, ZZ Top and other great performances are set to take the stage at AVA Amphitheater this concert season.
Tickets are currently on sale to the public, and addition shows are expected to be announced.
2022 Concert Lineup
Earth, Wind & Fire: Friday, April 22
Michael Salgado, Ram Herrera and Grupo Xprezzion: Friday, April 29
Patti Labelle: Friday, May 6
Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio: Friday, May 13
The Smashing Pumpkins: Sunday, May 15
Sublime with Rome and Julian Marley: Friday, May 27
ZZ Top: Friday, June 17
