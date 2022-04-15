2022 concert lineup announced for AVA Amphitheater

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Earth, Wind & Fire, ZZ Top and other great performances are set to take the stage at AVA Amphitheater this concert season.

Tickets are currently on sale to the public, and addition shows are expected to be announced.

2022 Concert Lineup

Earth, Wind & Fire: Friday, April 22

Michael Salgado, Ram Herrera and Grupo Xprezzion: Friday, April 29

Patti Labelle: Friday, May 6

Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio: Friday, May 13

The Smashing Pumpkins: Sunday, May 15

Sublime with Rome and Julian Marley: Friday, May 27

ZZ Top: Friday, June 17

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.