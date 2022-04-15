Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

2022 concert lineup announced for AVA Amphitheater

(casino del sol)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Earth, Wind & Fire, ZZ Top and other great performances are set to take the stage at AVA Amphitheater this concert season.

Tickets are currently on sale to the public, and addition shows are expected to be announced.

2022 Concert Lineup

Earth, Wind & Fire: Friday, April 22

Michael Salgado, Ram Herrera and Grupo Xprezzion: Friday, April 29

Patti Labelle: Friday, May 6

Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio: Friday, May 13

The Smashing Pumpkins: Sunday, May 15

Sublime with Rome and Julian Marley: Friday, May 27

ZZ Top: Friday, June 17

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman warns community about man posing as police officer
Woman warns community about man posing as police officer
UPDATE: Road reopens after crash in Oro Valley
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say
Nicholas Cowan is still on the loose.
Manhunt continues for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station

Latest News

Heart & Sol: Volunteer firefighter helps people of Green Valley
Heart & Sol: Volunteer fire corps member making homes safer in Green Valley
Cochise County among first in country to implement rapid PCR diagnostic for STIs
Cochise County among first in country to implement rapid PCR diagnostic for STIs
County-wide pet adoption event set for this weekend
Woman warns community about man posing as police officer
Woman warns community about man posing as police officer