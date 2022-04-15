FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Toasty weekend ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong warming trend moves in through next week. 90s will return this weekend and continue through the end of the seven day forecast. Wind will be breezy from time to time with no rain in sight.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with temps in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Clouds move out with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

