Large trailer gets stuck, blocks portions of Sixth and Ajo intersection for most of day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A large trailer got stuck at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Ajo Way early Friday, April 15, and was blocking the roadway for most of the day.

Arizona DPS said around 4:15 a.m., a trailer collapsed onto itself as the truck was making a turn from Ajo to 6th Avenue. The truck was pulling three long trailers.

Crews had to bring in cranes to help move the trailer. The roadway reopened completely around 2 p.m.

