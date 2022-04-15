Advertise
Rewards for man accused of shooting Phoenix police officer total $35K

Police release photos of Nicholas Cowan’s extensive tattoos
Police believe Nicholas Cowan shot a Phoenix police officer. Investigators say he might have...
Police believe Nicholas Cowan shot a Phoenix police officer. Investigators say he might have been wounded in a shootout.(Phoenix Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:42 PM MST|Updated: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More money is on the table for information leading to the arrest of the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer outside a gas station. As the manhunt for Nicholas Cody Cowan continued Friday, the Phoenix Police Department tweeted that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms matched the Silent Witness reward of up to $5,000. The FBI Phoenix Division said Friday afternoon that it’s putting up its own reward -- $35,000 -- separate from the Silent Witness and ATF rewards.

“It was very odd and scary at the same time,” Peggy Storrs, a neighbor said. She lives in the Turtle Creek community where police searched for Cowan on Thursday. “There are five single ladies that live around this area and we all watch out for each other and I got two phone calls last night making sure everything was okay,” she said.

Another neighbor, Tom Gatz, described what he saw following the shooting. “The helicopter was searching here,” Gatz said. “It’s a quiet neighborhood,” he explained.

📄/▸ Original story: Manhunt continues for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station

If you see Nicholas Cowan or have information about him

Investigators are warning people to stay away from Cowan and call 911 if they see him or come into contact with him. For other tips, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or go to tips.fbi.gov. Cowan is “likely injured from a shootout with the police,” the Phoenix Police Department said on Facebook Friday. The post includes the Silent Witness flyer for Cowan along with photos of him and his extensive tattoos.

The Phoenix Police Department posted these photos of Nicholas Cowan's tattoos on Facebook.
The Phoenix Police Department posted these photos of Nicholas Cowan's tattoos on Facebook.(Phoenix Police Department)
Cowan is described as a white male, 35 years old, 6’0” tall, 215 pounds, with hazel eyes and...
Cowan is described as a white male, 35 years old, 6'0" tall, 215 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Cowan was last seen wearing a black hat, black t-shirt, black shorts, and has tattoos on his neck, arms, chest, and back.(Arizona's Family)
Silent Witness, ATF, and the FBI are offering rewards for information leading to the arrest of...
Silent Witness, ATF, and the FBI are offering rewards for information leading to the arrest of Nicholas Cody Cowan.(Phoenix Police Department)

What happened at that north Phoenix gas station

Thursday’s shooting in north Phoenix happened while police were responding to a report of domestic violence situation. Officers met a woman at the gas station who said she was scared of Cowan, her boyfriend. Police say the woman told them that Cowan “committed several criminal acts,” tried to commit suicide, and threatened to “shoot it out” if police were called.

As officers showed up at the Marathon gas station, Cowan reportedly fired his gun from inside his car and shot an officer. Another officer shot back as Cowan continued firing. He then drove off. No one else was hurt.

At last check, the wounded officer, whose name has not been released, had come through surgery at HonorHealth Deer Valley Hospital and was in stable condition, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Investigators are warning people to stay away from Cowan and call 911 if they see him or come into contact with him.

Two officer-involved shootings in one day

Community members and Valley law enforcement agencies are still reeling from the impact of Thursday’s shooting. Only hours later, Glendale police responded to another domestic violence situation in which the suspect opened fire and shot a K-9 handler. In that situation, police shot and killed the suspect. The officer only had minor injuries. But Glendale Police Chief Chris Briggs became vocal about the rise of violence against law enforcement.

📄/▸ The same day: Shootout involving police leaves suspect dead, K-9 handler hurt in Glendale

One-on-one with Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams

Phoenix Police chief speaks as manhunt intensifies for suspect who shot officer

Early Friday, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams joined “Good Morning Arizona” to discuss the latest efforts in the manhunt.

She said the wounded officer is married to one of the nine officers hurt in an ambush late last year. That officer, who has been with the department for 24 years, is still recovering.

Williams says mental illness and the use of drugs are contributing to an increase in violent attacks against law enforcement.

“Each one of these suspects has had extensive, and violent rap sheets,” she said. “They should not have been in possession of firearms.”

Both Silent Witness and the ATF are offering rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to...
Both Silent Witness and the ATF are offering rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Nicholas Cowan.(Phoenix Police Department and Silent Witness)

