Highly charged debate: Should new TEP transmission lines be above or below ground?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A controversial power line proposal has many Tucsonans ‘wired.’

It’s meant to strengthen Tucson Electric Power’s (TEP) electric grid. TEP plans to add 138 transmission lines from its Kino Substation, near Kino Parkway and 36th Street, to its Demoss-Pitrie substation, near Grant Road and I-10.

Thursday night, TEP held a public meeting.

“The existing electrical capacity in the area is reaching or has reached capacity,” said Eric Raatz, TEP’s senior transmission planning engineer during the meeting. “Maintaining stable voltage will become an issue.”

Tucson’s largest power provider says the question isn’t ‘if’ the project will happen, it’s ‘how?’

TEP is seeking a special exception that would allow the company to install large power poles in dozens of residential neighborhoods.

“TEP is a bully. They are going to ram this down your throat, like it or not. That doesn’t work for us,” said an upset resident during the meeting. “The vast majority of Tucsonans are opposed to these gigantic, ugly poles going up.”

Homeowners in the historic Sam Hughes neighborhood, just east of the University of Arizona, say the poles will be a major ‘eyesore,’ impacting their property values. Many want the project to go underground.

“That affordability piece is a big part of what we are trying to accomplish,” Raatz responded.

According to TEP, overhead construction will cost about $1 million per mile, while underground construction will cost $13 million per mile. Raatz says the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) won’t cover the additional cost because its seen as a ‘want’ not a ‘need.’

The president of the Pueblo Gardens Neighborhood Association, Cindy Ayala, says the recent development of a marketplace has brought new jobs, apartments and homes to the South Park area. She welcomes the growth, but says it has resulted in more frequent brown outs.

“We’ve got infrastructure that needs to be updated,” said Ayala, who is also a TEP stakeholder. “Either way it’s going to impact our neighborhood. Above ground it’s not going to be as costly, underground will be very costly. If the transmission lines are underground and we have an outage, they would have to find where that outage is, go dig it up and cover it back up. That will also cost more.”

Ayala worries additional construction costs will trickle down to ratepayers. It’s why she backs the proposal, even if it means new power poles go up in her neighborhood.

“I’m not talking about raising our property taxes, I’m not talking about lowering our property values,” said Ayala. “It’s going to raise the cost of us to even afford electricity down here ... and we are a poor neighborhood!”

One Tucson City Council member wants TEP to rethink its proposal.

“There may be areas along the corridor that are appropriate for power lines,” said Steve Kozachik. “For instance, the railroad tracks. Why would we want to force them to go under the railroad track? It’s already industrial.”

TEP must obtain a Special Exception Land Use Permit from the City of Tucson to put power poles up near the UA North Substation. It must also secure a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility from the Arizona Power Plant and Transmission Line Siting Committee. TEP hopes to have the new transmission line in service by 2024.

