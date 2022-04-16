FC Tucson looks to keep momentum in return to Kino

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - FC Tucson kick off its home schedule with a spring in its step.

After winning a thrilling 3-2 against USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights in the U.S. Open Cup at home, FC Tucson looks to continue the momentum on Saturday against Forward Madison FC at 7 p.m.

Madison is fifth in the league after starting its season with two draws to Chattanooga Red Wolves and Union Omaha. FC Tucson sits in 11th after losing on the road to Richmond in the season opener and a bye week.

A special reunion will also occur during the match as FC Tucson defender Tyler Allen welcomes his former team to his new home. Allen was a staple for Madison last season making 25 appearances and racking up 1,443 total minutes.

“It’ll be good to see some old friends,” said Allen. “But I still really want to get the three points and push the team forward in the league.”

Allen scored his first professional goal, which proved to be the match winner, on April 6 against Las Vegas. He easily got by his defender and into the side of the box, rocketing the shot into the top netting from close range.

The match will be the first time the Monsoon Jersey will be seen at Kino, with other exciting additions also getting their debut. New concessionaire partner Desert Fun Foods will feature new specialty menu items including the FC Tucson Sonoran Dog and the Monsoon Margarita. Lower prices will feature across the board, primarily among the beverages.

FC Tucson travels to Tennessee to take on Chattanooga Red Wolves on Saturday, April 23. The match will kick off at 4:30 p.m. and stream live on ESPN+ and Hulu. American Eat Co. & Market Bar are hosting a watch party for fans Saturday afternoon.

