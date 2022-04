TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are working the Wildcat Fire between Benson and Whetstone along SR 90.

Officials say the fire has burned about 200 acres, and is burning in grass and brush within a drainage.

There are no threats to other structures.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.