FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Eggcellent Easter weekend ahead

Allie Potter Weather April 16
By Allie Potter
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:53 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions with a warming trend pushing temperatures back to well above average this weekend into most of next week. Breezy at times.

Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

