FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry weather continues

KOLD News 5:30-6 p.m. Saturdays recurring
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will climb through early next week with Monday and Tuesday being the warmest days. Highs will run 11-13 degrees above normal. A trough will move along the west coast bringing breezy winds and cooler temperatures by the end of the 7-day forecast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny and warm with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

