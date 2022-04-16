FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry weather continues
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will climb through early next week with Monday and Tuesday being the warmest days. Highs will run 11-13 degrees above normal. A trough will move along the west coast bringing breezy winds and cooler temperatures by the end of the 7-day forecast.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny and warm with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
