Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Abducted 1-year-old from Georgia found safe

Amber Alert canceled.
Amber Alert canceled.(WAVE 3)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Ga. (Gray News) - Nala Norwood, 1, was found safe after being abducted by her father in Monroe, Georgia, according to authorities.

Nala was found with her grandmother in Gwinett County, Georgia.

The Monroe Police Department said in a Facebook post that the child’s father, Gregory Deonte Norwood, 27, was found and arrested in Newton County, Georgia. He is charged with kidnapping and murder. Other charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Authorities say that on Saturday, police responded to a home regarding an unknown problem. When officers arrived, they found Nala’s mother, Crystal Hyatt, 31, dead. A preliminary investigation determined that the suspect was Norwood and that Nala had been abducted.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576 or Detective Kain at 770-266-5199.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for suspects in multiple assaults near University of Arizona
2022 concert lineup announced for AVA Amphitheater
Pinal County deputy seriously injured after chase
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say
UPDATE: Wildfire near Benson at 500 acres with 95% containment

Latest News

Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla stockholders ask judge to silence Elon Musk in fraud case
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Arizona men’s tennis wins first-ever Pac-12 championship
Injured hiker rescued at Seven Falls