Arizona men’s tennis wins first-ever Pac-12 championship

Seattle, Wash. – With a 4-1 win at Washington on Sunday, Arizona Men’s Tennis won its first Pac-12 championship in program history. Arizona joined the conference in 1978-79 and clinched the regular season title at Washington to finish with an undefeated record of 7-0 in Pac-12 play. The conference championship comes during the program’s meteoric rise, which included its first ever sweep of USC and UCLA last season on the way to its first Sweet 16 appearance ever during the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

“I’m really proud of our team, going undefeated in one of the toughest conferences in the country is special,” said head coach Clancy Shields. “The boys came out as warriors today. We had a lot of pressure on our back, and really all weekend we had a lot of pressure, so I am so proud of our guys for overcoming a lot of adversity and to getting it done today. To our seniors, what an incredible special moment for them to enjoy.”

The Wildcats secured the doubles point against the Huskies, despite the No. 51 doubles pair Jonas Ziverts and Herman Hoeyeraal dropping 2-6 to Jack Davis and Ewen Lumsden who are ranked No. 47 in doubles. Filip Malbasic and Colton Smith tied the doubles competition after their 6-1 win over Han-Chih Lin and Cesar Bouchelaghem. Finalizing the doubles point for Arizona was Carlos Hassey and Gustaf Strom with a 6-3 victory over Clement Chidekh and Nedim Suko.

All three singles point for the Cats were done so in straight sets. Smith took the first singles point for the Cats 6-3, 6-2 against Lumsden. Hoeyeraal was next with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Lin. Nick Lagaev defeated Pulliam 6-3, 6-2 to finalize the first ever Pac-12 regular season championship for Arizona.

This season the Cats took down the Trojans on the road for the first time ever, making it the second regular season win against USC since 2000. Arizona defeated Stanford for the second time ever, and Ziverts bested the No. 2 player in the country Arthur Fery. The Wildcats beat the Golden Bears for the first time since 2004 to continue their Pac-12 winning streak.

The men’s team finished 13-1 at home, 20-6 overall and 7-0 in Pac-12 play. The Wildcats will look to capture their first-ever Pac-12 Tournament championship since the conference tournament began in 2012, next week in Ojai, Calif. from Wednesday, April 20 through Saturday, April 23.

