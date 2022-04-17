Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chocolate bunny melting weather

KOLD News 6-7 a.m. Sundays recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rather warm Easter Sunday across southeast Arizona but not a hot as Easter 2021. Hottest temperatures of the week will be on Monday and Tuesday with a few locals across the lower deserts west of Tucson near 100. Near record highs for a few locals also on Monday and Tuesday. Slightly cooler high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday as upper heights/low level thickness values decrease a bit. Afternoon breezes each day.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 96. South southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

