FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures well above average to start the work week

KOLD News 5:30-6 p.m. Sundays recurring
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monday and Tuesday will be warm with highs in the mid to upper-90s. Wind and cooler temperatures return by the end of the week. No rain for southern Arizona.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warm with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

