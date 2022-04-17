Advertise
Injured hiker rescued at Seven Falls

(Rural Metro Fire)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to the report of an injured hiker at Seven Falls on Sunday, April 17.

Officials said the hiker was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Rural Metro officials say some safety tips while hiking include wearing proper gear, drinking plenty of water, and know your limits when hiking on an advanced trail.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

