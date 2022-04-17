Injured hiker rescued at Seven Falls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to the report of an injured hiker at Seven Falls on Sunday, April 17.

Officials said the hiker was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Rural Metro officials say some safety tips while hiking include wearing proper gear, drinking plenty of water, and know your limits when hiking on an advanced trail.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.