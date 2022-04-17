PACC warns community about parvo season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now that temperatures are up, parvo season is here.

Parvo is a highly contagious virus that be very deadly in puppies and adult dogs that are unvaccinated.

Pima Animal Care Center says they are already overflowing with parvo cases.

The best way to keep your pet safe is to keep them up to date on vaccinations. If they’re not vaccinated, keep them away from public places like dog parks.

Many of the parvo cases PACC is seeing right now are from owner surrenders. Without treatment, most parvo-related deaths happen within the first two to three days.

“You know a lot of dogs don’t make it, and it’s all preventable with a 15 dollar vaccination,” PACC’s Nikki Reck said.

Parvo is primarily seen in puppies, but they’re seeing a number of adult dogs with the virus too.

Reck says there are low cost options for vaccines, but there are some obstacles keeping some owners from getting their pets vaccinated.

“I think people either think it’s not as serious as it is, or they don’t know if they have time to wait for the vaccinations at the clinics that are more affordable because it is quite a bit of a wait and getting into a vet’s office right now is very difficult,” she said.

Parvo is a hard battle to win, but it’s even harder to decontaminate your home. The virus can stay on clothes, leashes, surfaces, and much more.

“Getting rid of parvo in and out of your home is a lengthy process. It is not free. You’re going to have to buy a special product designed to kill parvo,” she said.

Some signs of parvo to look out for in your pet include: loss of appetite, fever, and vomiting.

“Just know your puppy or dog’s behavior. Anything out of the ordinary, you should be on alert if your pet is not vaccinated or in the process of getting its vaccinations if it’s a puppy,” Reck said.

Some of the parvo puppies PACC has right now are stable and responding well to treatment. PACC says these puppies would recover best in foster homes.

The PACC clinic can teach you how to treat them, and provide you with all the supplies you need.

