Pinal County deputy seriously injured after chase

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pinal County deputy is recovering from serious injuries after a chase on Wednesday, April 6.

Officials said the deputy saw a car swerving and speeding along the I-10 near Casa Grande. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle got stuck in the dirt area off of I-10 and I-8 junction. The suspect took off running and the deputy chased after her.

During the chase, the deputy fell about six to eight feet off of a concrete retaining wall. The deputy suffered injuries to both legs.

He was taken to a hospital and officials said he is now at home recovering.

The suspect was arrested for DUI, and officials said meth was located in the car.

