Police looking for suspects in multiple assaults near University of Arizona

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:59 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Police Department is investigating multiple assaults that happened near the university’s campus.

On Sunday, April 10, police responded to the report of people being shot with an airsoft gun. Officials said the suspect was shooting from a vehicle described as a 2017 or newer white Ford Mustang convertible with a black top.

On Friday, April 15, police responded to the report of a man shooting BBs/pellets at people from a vehicle. The suspect is described as a white male, college age, with brown hair and a “clean cut with a narrow jawline.”

The vehicle is described as a black Ford or Subaru hatchback with a yellow-colored license plate and blue LED lights. Police said there were multiple people in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the UAPD at 520-621-8273 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

