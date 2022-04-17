Advertise
WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:44 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Happy Birthday, Harper!

Harper Coleman is a veteran who fought in World War II, and celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, April 16.

His family gathered for the milestone, completed with a balloon and cake.

Coleman is described as a man of few words, but those around him say the stories he shares are cherished.

Despite fighting for our country, Coleman says he’s not a hero, but was just doing his job.

