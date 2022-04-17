WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Happy Birthday, Harper!

Harper Coleman is a veteran who fought in World War II, and celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, April 16.

His family gathered for the milestone, completed with a balloon and cake.

Coleman is described as a man of few words, but those around him say the stories he shares are cherished.

Despite fighting for our country, Coleman says he’s not a hero, but was just doing his job.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.