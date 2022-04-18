Arizona’s Christian Koloko declares for NBA draft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona’s Christian Koloko has announced he’s entering the 2022 NBA draft.

Koloko comes off a standout season, where he was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year, First Team All-Conference and All-Defensive Team.

Koloko led the Pac-12 in blocked shots (49) in conference play and also finished sixth in rebounding (7.1) and third in field goal percentage (60.3%). Last year, he averaged 5.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in Pac-12 play.

On Monday, April 19, Koloko tweeted he was declaring for the draft, saying in part quote “I can’t wait to see what the next chapter of my journey will be but one thing is for sure, I put my faith in God.”

Forever thankful Wildcats nation ❤️❤️ 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/usbrkfMw6U — CjKoloko (@kolokojunior1) April 18, 2022

Koloko is the second Wildcat to declare for the draft within a week, following Mathurin’s announcement .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.