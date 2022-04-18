Advertise
Arizona’s Christian Koloko declares for NBA draft

(Sam Morris | AP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:09 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona’s Christian Koloko has announced he’s entering the 2022 NBA draft.

Koloko comes off a standout season, where he was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year, First Team All-Conference and All-Defensive Team.

Koloko led the Pac-12 in blocked shots (49) in conference play and also finished sixth in rebounding (7.1) and third in field goal percentage (60.3%). Last year, he averaged 5.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in Pac-12 play.

On Monday, April 19, Koloko tweeted he was declaring for the draft, saying in part quote “I can’t wait to see what the next chapter of my journey will be but one thing is for sure, I put my faith in God.”

Koloko is the second Wildcat to declare for the draft within a week, following Mathurin’s announcement.

