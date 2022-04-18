Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of whipped cream attacks

Police are still searching for the suspect responsible. (WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:13 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Police in South Carolina have identified the suspect of a pie-in-the-face prank as a YouTuber.

The Greenville Police Department said Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald has been charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Police said a woman was pushing her child in a stroller when she was hit in the face with a plate of whipped cream Wednesday. This was just one of multiple incidents in the area.

According to the arrest warrant, they were able to identify him through CCTV footage and his YouTube videos.

In a statement, he apologized for “any inconvenience and confusion” but said he should not face charges because the pies were “just whipped cream.”

He called his actions positive and said that he did not mean any harm.

As of Monday morning, Moore-Gerald has not been taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glorya E. Smith-Lee and Kenneth Edward Neece face charges in the murder of 29-year-old Patricia...
UPDATE: Two charged after woman’s body found near Tucson International
Free to Kill: Pima County justice system releasing felons with violent pasts
Free to Kill: Pima County justice system releasing felons with violent pasts
A wildfire burns near the Old Bisbee area on Tuesday morning, April 19.
UPDATE: Old Bisbee residents returned to ‘READY’ status
The fire at UCC Recycling in the 5900 block of Belvedere Avenue continues to burn but is...
UPDATE: Crews searching for cause of fire at recycling center in Tucson
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in hit-and-run crash on Tucson’s west side

Latest News

U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian...
Feds: ‘Intruder’ shot at Peruvian ambassador’s residence
Tucson police investigate an incident near Oaktree Park on Wednesday, April 20.
Police investigate incident near Oaktree Park
A jury sides with the family in an errant death notification case. (KCAL, KCBS, KERRIGAN...
Family awarded $1.5 million for wrongly being told family member had died
Keal Brown and several others went into the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect in wax museum shooting thought gun was a prop
A jury sides with the family in an errant death notification case. (KCAL, KCBS, KERRIGAN...
Family awarded $1.5 million after wrongly told family member had died