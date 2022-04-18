Ex-girlfriend of Nicholas Cowan arrested in Prescott Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ex-girlfriend of the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer last week tried to help him by tampering with evidence, according to court documents. Nicole Montalbano, 33, was arrested at her Prescott Valley home last weekend and is currently in jail with no bond.

Montalbano’s arrest stems from a domestic violence report on Thursday that ended with an officer-involved shooting and a manhunt that went on for more than three days. According to court documents, Maltabano tried to damage cellphones investigators believe Nicholas Cody Cowan used after Thursday’s shooting. Investigators say she put them in a toilet tank while officers were serving a search warrant at her home on Saturday. In addition to the phones, court documents say investigators found identification cards belonging to Cowan and receipts for the phones. Officers also took floor mats from Montalbano’s car, saying they looked like they had blood on them. Investigators believe Cowan was shot several times in Thursday’s shootout with police.

📄/▸ Original story: Manhunt continues for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a woman -- not Montalbano -- met police at a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads Thursday morning and told them she was afraid of a confrontation with Cowan, whom she had been seeing. Police say Cowan shot one officer, identified in court documents as Denise Bruce-Jones, and fired at a second before driving away. Investigators also believe several people, including Montalbano, helped him elude police.

According to court documents, investigators linked Cowan to Montalbano after a 6-minute phone call between the two. Police say there were several calls between the shooting and Saturday when investigators served a search warrant at Montalbano’s home.

Police eventually caught up with Cowan at a Scottsdale rental property Sunday night. Officers arrested him after a standoff took him to the hospital to have gunshots wounds treated. Police said they expected to release more information after Cowan’s booking process in jail was complete.

📄/▸ Man accused of shooting Phoenix officer arrested after standoff at Scottsdale home

Meanwhile, Police booked Montalbano into Yavapai County Jail for suspicion of hindering prosecution and evidence tampering, both felonies if charged. In addition, investigators accuse Montalbano of making a false report to police, the highest misdemeanor class. At this point, she’s being held without bond because she was on felony release in connection with a 2020 case in Yavapai County. Details about that allegation were not immediately available.

Bruce-Jones continues to recover in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.