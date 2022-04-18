FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-record heat to start the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hot and dry pattern continues through Tuesday. A trough moves through the western U.S. Wednesday and Thursday bringing cooler air by Friday and Saturday taking temps down to the low 80s after starting the work week near 100 degrees. Wind strengthens Friday with blowing dust, fire concerns. 80s linger through the weekend, 90s return next work week.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Windy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

