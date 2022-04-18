Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies of COVID-19 at age 55

FILE - DJ Kay Slay attends a listening party for 'Violator The Album: V2.0' in New York on July...
FILE - DJ Kay Slay attends a listening party for 'Violator The Album: V2.0' in New York on July 12, 2001. Slay has died of complications from COVID-19. DJ Kay Slay was born Keith Grayson. His death at age 55 on Sunday, April 17, 2022, was confirmed by his family in a statement released through radio station HOT 97, where he hosted 'The Drama Hour.'(AP Photo/Darla Khazei, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:49 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Pioneering hip hop artist Keith Grayson, who performed as DJ Kay Slay and worked with top stars, has died of complications from COVID-19.

Grayson’s death at age 55 on Sunday was confirmed by his family in a statement released through New York radio station HOT 97, where he hosted “The Drama Hour” for more than two decades.

“A dominant figure in hip hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations,” the family statement said.

Grayson grew up in Harlem, immersed in New York City’s early hip hop scene. He got his start as a teenage graffiti artist and was featured in the 1983 hip hop documentary “Style Wars.”

He began selling bootleg mixtapes on street corners in the early ‘90s and released his first studio album, “The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1,” in May 2003. Grayson released several more albums and worked with the likes of Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes.

“Hot 97 is shocked and saddened by the loss of our beloved DJ Kay Slay,” the station said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glorya E. Smith-Lee and Kenneth Edward Neece face charges in the murder of 29-year-old Patricia...
UPDATE: Two charged after woman’s body found near Tucson International
Free to Kill: Pima County justice system releasing felons with violent pasts
Free to Kill: Pima County justice system releasing felons with violent pasts
A wildfire burns near the Old Bisbee area on Tuesday morning, April 19.
UPDATE: Old Bisbee residents returned to ‘READY’ status
The fire at UCC Recycling in the 5900 block of Belvedere Avenue continues to burn but is...
UPDATE: Crews searching for cause of fire at recycling center in Tucson
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in hit-and-run crash on Tucson’s west side

Latest News

U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian...
Feds: ‘Intruder’ shot at Peruvian ambassador’s residence
Tucson police investigate an incident near Oaktree Park on Wednesday, April 20.
Police investigate incident near Oaktree Park
A jury sides with the family in an errant death notification case. (KCAL, KCBS, KERRIGAN...
Family awarded $1.5 million for wrongly being told family member had died
Keal Brown and several others went into the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect in wax museum shooting thought gun was a prop
A jury sides with the family in an errant death notification case. (KCAL, KCBS, KERRIGAN...
Family awarded $1.5 million after wrongly told family member had died