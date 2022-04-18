Man accused of shooting Phoenix officer arrested after standoff at Scottsdale home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley-wide search for the man who is accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer outside of a gas station on Thursday has ended after authorities have taken him into custody Sunday night. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams confirmed that 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was arrested just before 8 p.m. after officers from multiple departments tracked Cowan down to a home in a Scottsdale neighborhood Sunday.

Phoenix police said after 80 hours since the start of the investigation, Cowan was located and arrested in Scottsdale at a rental property. Officer negotiated with him for hours as a way to encourage him to surrender. Eventually, he was taken into custody around 7:45 p.m. inside the home. He was then taken to the hospital for medical treatment including for gunshot wounds believed he had gotten during the shootout with police on Thursday. During their investigation, multiple search warrants were served at locations across the Valley along with additional leads.

Nicole Montalbano (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Police say once he is arrested he will be booked into jail. In a press release, police say they have arrested 33-year-old Nicole Montalbano for allegedly assisting Cowan. They have also said they believe Cowan was assisted by several people since the shootout. The officer who was shot is continuing to recover in the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: Phoenix Chief of Police Jeri Williams announces Cowan’s arrest in Scottsdale

In an update Sunday morning, police said that the officer is still in the intensive care unit at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said the officer comes from a family of public servants. The officer’s husband is also a Phoenix police officer and was involved in an ambush-style attack in February 2022. On Friday, total rewards for information had reached $35,000 as the FBI and ATF joined Valley law enforcement in the search for Cowan.

“These attacks taking place in our own backyard and across our country show a blatant disregard for human life and law enforcement,” Williams said Sunday. “Despite these attacks on our police family, our officers continue to respond to calls for service to assure the safety of our community. We are committed to finding the criminal who attacked one of our own. That commitment extends to all victims of crime.”

