Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man accused of shooting Phoenix officer arrested after standoff at Scottsdale home

Nicholas Cowan, the man suspected of shooting Phoenix PD officer on Thursday, has been arrested...
Nicholas Cowan, the man suspected of shooting Phoenix PD officer on Thursday, has been arrested in Scottsdale.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley-wide search for the man who is accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer outside of a gas station on Thursday has ended after authorities have taken him into custody Sunday night. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams confirmed that 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was arrested just before 8 p.m. after officers from multiple departments tracked Cowan down to a home in a Scottsdale neighborhood Sunday.

Phoenix police said after 80 hours since the start of the investigation, Cowan was located and arrested in Scottsdale at a rental property. Officer negotiated with him for hours as a way to encourage him to surrender. Eventually, he was taken into custody around 7:45 p.m. inside the home. He was then taken to the hospital for medical treatment including for gunshot wounds believed he had gotten during the shootout with police on Thursday. During their investigation, multiple search warrants were served at locations across the Valley along with additional leads.

Nicole Montalbano
Nicole Montalbano(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Police say once he is arrested he will be booked into jail. In a press release, police say they have arrested 33-year-old Nicole Montalbano for allegedly assisting Cowan. They have also said they believe Cowan was assisted by several people since the shootout. The officer who was shot is continuing to recover in the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: Phoenix Chief of Police Jeri Williams announces Cowan’s arrest in Scottsdale

Officials confirm that 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan who shot a Phoenix Police officer Thursday was arrested just before 8 p.m. Sunday in Scottsdale.
📄/▸ Original story: Manhunt continues for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station

In an update Sunday morning, police said that the officer is still in the intensive care unit at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said the officer comes from a family of public servants. The officer’s husband is also a Phoenix police officer and was involved in an ambush-style attack in February 2022. On Friday, total rewards for information had reached $35,000 as the FBI and ATF joined Valley law enforcement in the search for Cowan.

“These attacks taking place in our own backyard and across our country show a blatant disregard for human life and law enforcement,” Williams said Sunday. “Despite these attacks on our police family, our officers continue to respond to calls for service to assure the safety of our community. We are committed to finding the criminal who attacked one of our own. That commitment extends to all victims of crime.”

📄/▸ The same day: Shootout involving police leaves suspect dead, K-9 handler hurt in Glendale

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for suspects in multiple assaults near University of Arizona
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Tucson’s west side
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Pinal County deputy seriously injured after chase

Latest News

FILE - Migrants rest in a dormitory of the Good Samaritan shelter in Juarez, Mexico, on March...
Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the English Premier League soccer match...
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Nicholas Cowan, Nicole Montalbano
Ex-girlfriend of Nicholas Cowan arrested in Prescott Valley