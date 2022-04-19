Advertise
Bus driver fired for drinking beer during elementary school field trip, company says

By Andrew McMunn and WBAY staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM MST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A bus driver who admitted to drinking beer while elementary students were on a field trip has been fired.

On Monday, fourth and fifth grade students boarded a bus with Lamers Bus Lines at Lincoln Elementary in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to go on a field trip to Madison, Wisconsin. On the way back, a student noticed an open can of beer under the driver’s seat.

Once the bus arrived at the school, the district requested Green Bay police investigate, WBAY reports.

Upon investigating, the district says the driver admitted to police that he drank beer earlier in the day while students were involved in activities on the field trip.

The driver’s name was not released by the bus company.

In a statement, Lamers’ said its office staff and supervisor interacted with the driver before the trip, as they say they typically do, and did not observe any impairment before the driver left.

While at the school, Green Bay police processed the driver. Lamers said in a statement they have a “zero-tolerance policy for drugs and alcohol” and fired the driver “effective immediately.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

