Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

CDC launches new forecasting center for infectious diseases

The CDC launched a new center this week that aims to predict future infectious outbreaks. (CNN, CDC, NIH, WH Summit: Strengthening the Nation’s Early Warning)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:33 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A new U.S. government center aims to become the National Weather Service for infectious diseases — an early warning system to help guide the response to COVID-19 and future pandemics.

The new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics launched Tuesday. Its leaders say predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. has been hampered by data-collection problems.

In contrast, the United Kingdom uses regular population sampling with swab tests and blood draws to get a clearer picture of who’s been infected, said Marc Lipsitch, the new center’s science director. He said similar sampling should be considered in the U.S.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needs to have better access to data from state governments and hospitals, said Caitlin Rivers, the center’s associate director.

Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate. (CNN, CNN'S LUCY KAFANOV, PAM EASON, JENNY MANGELSEN)

The CDC has been granted temporary authority for COVID-19 data collection, but the agency broadly relies on voluntary reporting and complex data agreements with states, Rivers said.

The center is housed at the CDC. Its initial $200 million in funding came from the 2021 coronavirus relief package. The center has awarded $21 million to academic institutions to develop modeling and forecasting methods.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a possible shooting near Second Street and Park Avenue near the University...
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting near University of Arizona campus
Kevin Avila, of Phoenix, is facing charges of first-degree murder, endangerment and aggravated...
UPDATE: Phoenix teen identified as driver in fatal crash on I-10 near Eloy
A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Tucson's south side on Thursday, April 21.
Police identify pedestrian killed near Mission Manor Park in Tucson
Firefighters are fighting a grass fire that has injured two and destroyed homes in Bisbee.
UPDATE: Grass fire injures two, forces evacuations in Bisbee
Authorities investigating fatal crash near El Toro Road and I-19 in Sahuarita

Latest News

People look at destroyed shops in Mogadishu's Lido beach, Somalia, Saturday, April, 23, 2022,...
Somalia’s extremists bomb restaurant in the capital; 6 dead
Some airlines are considering refunds or credits for passengers who don't want to fly with...
Afraid to fly with unmasked passengers? Select airlines offering refunds
Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv,...
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa
FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change
Johnny Depp's defamation trialdives deep into "volatile relationship" with Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp's defamation trial dives deep into "volatile relationship" with Amber Heard