TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest fire crews recently responded to a large brush fire near in Marana on Monday, April 18.

According to Chief Scott Hamblen, crews were called to a 100-by-100-foot brush fire in the wash behind the Ross Dress for Less.

He said around 7:30 p.m. crews had the fire under control and most of the units had been cleared.

